President agrees to form interim all-party govt with new PM and Cabinet

April 29, 2022   01:43 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to form an interim government representing all political parties in the parliament, says former President Maithripala Sirisena.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party chairman made these remarks addressing a media briefing following an audience with the President and the 11 independent political parties.

The appointment of a new Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Minister of this interim government will be assigned to a national assembly consisting of the leaders of all political parties.

