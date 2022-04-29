Sri Lanka receives large medical consignment donated by India

A large consignment of medicinal drugs and other medical supplies gifted by the people of India arrived in Sri Lanka today (April 29).

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay ceremoniously handed over the medical consignment to Minister of Health Prof. Channa Jayasumana in Colombo.

Indian naval ship Ghariyal was specially deployed for ensuring expeditious delivery of the medical consignment, the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

These medical supplies are in response to the request from Teaching Hospital in Peradeniya., the high commission added.

A shortage of essential supplies in the Teaching Hospital was noted by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar during his visit to Sri Lanka in March 2022.

More medical consignments in response to specific requests by various medical entities operating in all parts of Sri Lanka are also being scheduled from India, the statement read further.

In addition, USD 200 million has been earmarked for the supply of medical supplies under the USD 1 billion credit line for essential commodities like food, medicine etc., it continued.

India has been extending expeditious support to Sri Lanka in the recent past. Overall economic assistance which stands close to USD 3 billion in 2022 alone has been of various kinds – USD 1 billion credit line for essentials; USD 500 million credit line for purchase of petroleum products; USD 400 million bilateral currency swap; and over USD 1 billion under the Asian Clearing Union Framework. The USD 1 billion credit line is operational and 16,000 MT of rice has already reached Sri Lanka, inter alia other items, under this credit line.