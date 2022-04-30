Power interruption schedule for May 02 and 04

Power interruption schedule for May 02 and 04

April 30, 2022   07:19 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request to impose power cuts lasting 3 hours and 20 minutes for the 2nd and 4th of May.

Accordingly, the power cuts have been scheduled as follows:

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – Two hours between 9.00 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. / One hour and 20 minutes between 5.00 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. 

Area CC – Three Hours from 6.00 a.m. to 9.20 a.m.

The electricity sector regulator said there will be no interruptions to the power supply on the 1st and 3rd of May, in view of the May Day and the Ramadan festival.


See the full schedule for the 2nd and 4th of May below:

 

Demand Managmet Schedule 01st May 2022 to 04th May 2022 1 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

