Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased by 40%

Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased by 40%

April 30, 2022   08:08 am

Minister of Health Prof. Channa Jayasumana has issued a Gazette Extraordinary, allowing a price increase of 40% on a total of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs.

The communiqué, dated 28th of April, says “every trader, distributor, pharmacist, medical practitioner, dentist, veterinary surgeon, medical institution including a private medical institution, pharmacy or person who or which is in possession of the Scheduled Medicines for the purpose of sale shall maintain the price of the Scheduled Medicines at the maximum retail price or revised retail price whichever is less.”

See the full list below:

 

 

Gazette Extraordinary 2022-... by Adaderana Online

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased

Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased

Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased

Tense situation reported in front of Temple Trees this morning

Tense situation reported in front of Temple Trees this morning

Sajith ready to give up opposition leader post anytime

Sajith ready to give up opposition leader post anytime

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.29

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.29

SJB protest march heads towards Yakkala from Danowita (English)

SJB protest march heads towards Yakkala from Danowita (English)

Former Kegalle SSP remanded over Rambukkana police shooting

Former Kegalle SSP remanded over Rambukkana police shooting

Former Kegalle SSP arrested over Rambukkana shooting incident (English)

Former Kegalle SSP arrested over Rambukkana shooting incident (English)

President invites all political parties in parliament to form all-party govt (English)

President invites all political parties in parliament to form all-party govt (English)