Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased by 40%

Minister of Health Prof. Channa Jayasumana has issued a Gazette Extraordinary, allowing a price increase of 40% on a total of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs.

The communiqué, dated 28th of April, says “every trader, distributor, pharmacist, medical practitioner, dentist, veterinary surgeon, medical institution including a private medical institution, pharmacy or person who or which is in possession of the Scheduled Medicines for the purpose of sale shall maintain the price of the Scheduled Medicines at the maximum retail price or revised retail price whichever is less.”

See the full list below:

Gazette Extraordinary 2022-... by Adaderana Online