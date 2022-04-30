Independent MPs call on Indian envoy; discuss countrys current situation

Independent MPs call on Indian envoy; discuss countrys current situation

April 30, 2022   08:29 am

A group of parliamentarians including MPs Dayasiri Jayasekara, Udaya Gammanpila, Nimal Siripala de Silva and Susil Premajayantha who recently became independent in the parliament, have called on the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Mr. Gopal Baglay earlier this week.

The Indian envoy has reiterated his country’s continued commitment to support Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said taking to its official Twitter handle.

Reportedly, the parliamentarians have expressed their gratitude to the people of India for standing with the people of Sri Lanka.

The Indian envoy and the independent MPs have shared their perspective on the current economic and political situation of the island nation.

 

