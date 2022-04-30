Met. Dept. issues advisory for strong winds and rough seas

In an advisory issued today, the Department of Meteorology said the wind speed will be 40-50 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph due to the prevailing wind convergence zone in sea areas between (Equator - 05 N) and between (70E – 90E).

Accordingly, heavy showers or thundershowers and rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

Naval and multi-day fishing communities operating in deep sea areas (00-05N, 70E-90E) have been advised to be attentive in this regard.

Further, the naval and fishing communities operating in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast expending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota have also been requested to be vigilant in this regard from this evening.

The Meteorology Department urged them to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this regard.