Met. Dept. issues advisory for strong winds and rough seas

Met. Dept. issues advisory for strong winds and rough seas

April 30, 2022   03:00 pm

In an advisory issued today, the Department of Meteorology said the wind speed will be 40-50 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph due to the prevailing wind convergence zone in sea areas between (Equator - 05 N) and between (70E – 90E).

Accordingly, heavy showers or thundershowers and rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

Naval and multi-day fishing communities operating in deep sea areas (00-05N, 70E-90E) have been advised to be attentive in this regard.

Further, the naval and fishing communities operating in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast expending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota have also been requested to be vigilant in this regard from this evening.

The Meteorology Department urged them to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dambulla residents complain of sloppy construction work at new Sathosa building

Dambulla residents complain of sloppy construction work at new Sathosa building

Dambulla residents complain of sloppy construction work at new Sathosa building

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution program in Apura

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution program in Apura

Will not serve as Deputy Speaker from today - Ranjith Siyambalapitiya

Will not serve as Deputy Speaker from today - Ranjith Siyambalapitiya

Group of protesters assaulted in Kuliyapitiya

Group of protesters assaulted in Kuliyapitiya

Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased again

Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased again

Bakery owners on how economic crisis adversely affected them

Bakery owners on how economic crisis adversely affected them

Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased

Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased

Tense situation reported in front of Temple Trees this morning

Tense situation reported in front of Temple Trees this morning