Private tanker owners withdraw from fuel transport services

April 30, 2022   03:59 pm

The Sri Lanka Petroleum Private Tanker Owners’ Association has decided to withdraw from fuel transport services with effect from midnight today (April 30).

The joint secretary of the association, D.V. Shantha Silva said, through their trade union action, they want to urge the authorities to increase their transport charges, in line with the increase in fuel prices.

Speaking further, he said the association has sought the revision of their transport charges following the fuel price hike. However, a positive response was not received for this request during the meeting held with the energy minister last evening.

As the authorities dismissed their requests, the executive committee of the association, which convened a meeting last night, has decided to withdraw from fuel transport duties, effective from midnight today.

