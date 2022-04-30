Subjects of new ministers and state ministers gazetted

April 30, 2022   04:45 pm

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued, specifying the subjects, functions and special priorities of the recently-appointed ministers and state ministers.

Signed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the communiqué was published on the 28th of April.

The gazette notification also details the institutional & legal framework of the relevant ministries, including defence, education, technology, urban development & housing, finance, justice, foreign affairs, health, agriculture, power and energy, and the state ministries under their purview.

See the Gazette Extraordinary below:

 

Gazette Extraordinary- Subjects, Functions and Special Priorities of Ministers and State Ministers by Ada Derana on Scribd

