Ranjith Siyambalapitiya steps down as Deputy Speaker from today

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says he steps down from his position effective today (April 30).

Addressing a media briefing in Colombo today, he said a new Deputy Speaker will be appointed at the next parliamentary session next week.

Siyambalapitiya stated that he handed over a letter to the President and the Speaker of Parliament yesterday, informing that he would not serve as the Deputy Speaker hereafter.