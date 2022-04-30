Ranjith Siyambalapitiya steps down as Deputy Speaker from today

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya steps down as Deputy Speaker from today

April 30, 2022   07:12 pm

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says he steps down from his position effective today (April 30).

Addressing a media briefing in Colombo today, he said a new Deputy Speaker will be appointed at the next parliamentary session next week.

Siyambalapitiya stated that he handed over a letter to the President and the Speaker of Parliament yesterday, informing that he would not serve as the Deputy Speaker hereafter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Dambulla residents complain of sloppy construction work at new Sathosa building

Dambulla residents complain of sloppy construction work at new Sathosa building

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution program in Apura

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution program in Apura

Will not serve as Deputy Speaker from today - Ranjith Siyambalapitiya

Will not serve as Deputy Speaker from today - Ranjith Siyambalapitiya

Group of protesters assaulted in Kuliyapitiya

Group of protesters assaulted in Kuliyapitiya

Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased again

Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased again

Bakery owners on how economic crisis adversely affected them

Bakery owners on how economic crisis adversely affected them