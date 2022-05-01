President invites leaders of political parties to work together in May Day message

The International Workers’ Day comes at a time when the world’s working community is facing its greatest challenge, says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in his May Day message while once again inviting the leaders of all political parties to come to a consensus on behalf of the people to overcome the challenge.

“In the past three years, the group that faced the most serious challenges in our country is our working class. They are also the ones who were resilient in the face of all these challenges and made great commitments to strengthen the national economy,” he said.

The President said the day-to-day challenges they face are even more intense today. The government is taking various approaches to liberate the people from this situation and alleviate the oppressive nature of the situation, he assured.

President Rajapaksa said the loss of foreign exchange has created many issues and that managing all these factors is the way to solve the issues.

“Instead of following up on who is responsible for the current problematic situation, what we need to do now is to focus on what action can be taken to provide immediate relief to the public, and also to go for the most appropriate and efficient programme to find solutions to the burning issues of the people.”

“Bearing the responsibility of creating a better future for the people of this country, as the Head of State and on behalf of the people I invited the leaders of all political parties to work together,” he said.

He stressed that each second, their goal is to find solutions to existing crises by resorting to methods that can alleviate the suffering of the people.

“On this year’s Workers’ Day, I once again invite the leaders of all political parties to come to a consensus on behalf of the people to overcome the challenge we face.”

He also respectfully called on the working people to put politics aside and join to steer the struggle in a positive direction with “a pro-people revolutionary transformation” on behalf of the working people.

“It is with these aspirations that I join with you in celebrating the International Workers’ Day that embodies the Workers’ Brotherhood, the global labour force,” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in his May Day message.