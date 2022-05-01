May Day rallies by several parties and trade unions today

Political parties and labor organizations have organized several demonstrations and rallies across the island today (May 01) to commemorate International Workers’ Day.

However, it is reported that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided not to celebrate May Day as a party this year.

However, Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama stated that the trade unions of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will hold a Labor Day celebration in Nugegoda.

The May Day parade of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is scheduled to begin at Campbell Park this year.

The May Day rally is scheduled to be held at Nidahas Mawatha in Colombo, said the National Organizer of the SJB, Tissa Attanayake.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) meanwhile has organized a series of island-wide protests on Labor Day, MP Mahinda Amaraweera said.

The United National Party (UNP) has not organized a May Day rally this year and has decided to go to the Galle Face Green to show its support to the protesters, said its chairman Vajira Abeywardena.

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has organized May Day parades and rallies in four areas of the country to mark Labor Day, according to its politburo member Nalinda Jayatissa.

Meanwhile, the National Freedom Front (NFF) has organized a May Day rally at “Apé Gama” premises and the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) has organized its rally at the Vihara Mahadevi Park.

In addition, it is reported that a number of trade unions including the Trade Union Federation and the Jathika Sevaka Sangamaya have also organized May Day demonstrations and rallies.

Various celebrations have also been organized to mark Labor Day during the ongoing public protest against the government at the Galle Face Green.

The protest is continuing for the 23rd consecutive day today and the protest in front of Temple Trees has entered day 06.

Meanwhile Sri Lanka Police stated a special traffic plan will be implemented within the city of Colombo today, in view of the rallies and marches organised to mark May Day.

The police media unit said that the police have already made arrangements to provide security, traffic control and road safety for the May Day demonstrations to be held today (01) as well as to maintain normal traffic.