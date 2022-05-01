Three dead as three-wheeler and bus collide at Manampitiya

Three dead as three-wheeler and bus collide at Manampitiya

May 1, 2022   11:08 am

Three persons have been killed after the three-wheeler they were traveling in collided with a private bus at Manampitiya this morning (01).

Two females and a male are among the deceased while this includes a married couple (aged 62 years) and a female relative (aged 72 years). They are residents of Aralaganwila. 

Two of the them had reportedly died on the spot while the other succumbed to injuries upon admission to the Polonnaruwa Hospital. 

The accident had occurred near the Kotaleeya Bridge at Manampitiya on the Polonnaruwa-Batticaloa main road when the three-wheeler collided head-on with the bus while attempting to overtake another bus, according to preliminary inquiries.

The three-wheeler involved in the collision was traveling from Aralaganwila to Matale while the private bus had been transporting a group of staff members to the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital from Polonnaruwa. 

The driver of the bus has been arrested in connection with the incident. 

