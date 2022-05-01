Weather advisory issued for heavy rain

Weather advisory issued for heavy rain

May 1, 2022   02:24 pm

Issuing an advisory for heavy rain, the Meteorology Department says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces. 

Heavy showers above 100 mm may occur at some places in these areas, it said.

Meanwhile the department has also issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas.

Wind speeds will be 40-50 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph due to the prevailing wind convergence zone in sea areas between (Equator - 06 N) and between (70E – 90E), it said.

Heavy showers or thundershowers and rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

Naval and multi-day fishing communities operating in deep sea areas (00-06N, 70E-90E) are advised to be attentive in this regard.

Naval and fishing communities operating in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast expending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Fishing and naval community are also requested to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

International Labour Day 2022 commemorations in Sri Lanka

International Labour Day 2022 commemorations in Sri Lanka

International Labour Day 2022 commemorations in Sri Lanka

Three killed in fatal collision at Manampitiya

Three killed in fatal collision at Manampitiya

Police intervene to remove stage erected at Galle Face protest grounds

Police intervene to remove stage erected at Galle Face protest grounds

This crisis was created by the President  Vijitha Herath

This crisis was created by the President  Vijitha Herath

Fuel shortages in several areas as private tanker owners go on strike

Fuel shortages in several areas as private tanker owners go on strike

Ven. Dr. Bellanwila Dhammaratana Thero on the current crisis situation

Ven. Dr. Bellanwila Dhammaratana Thero on the current crisis situation

Floral tributes paid to the late R. Premadasa and T. B. Ilangaratne

Floral tributes paid to the late R. Premadasa and T. B. Ilangaratne

Sajith vows to move no-confidence motions against President, PM and govt

Sajith vows to move no-confidence motions against President, PM and govt