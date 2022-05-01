Weather advisory issued for heavy rain

Issuing an advisory for heavy rain, the Meteorology Department says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Heavy showers above 100 mm may occur at some places in these areas, it said.

Meanwhile the department has also issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas.

Wind speeds will be 40-50 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph due to the prevailing wind convergence zone in sea areas between (Equator - 06 N) and between (70E – 90E), it said.

Heavy showers or thundershowers and rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

Naval and multi-day fishing communities operating in deep sea areas (00-06N, 70E-90E) are advised to be attentive in this regard.

Naval and fishing communities operating in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast expending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Fishing and naval community are also requested to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this regard.