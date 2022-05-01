Former President says the people should be allowed to elect a new govt

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that as requested by the masses, all leaders of the government should step down and allow the people to elect a new government by holding elections.

He made this statement while addressing a May Day rally held in Polonnaruwa today (01).

The former President stated that the situation prevailing in the country today had not existed during his tenure and that the Rajapaksas took over a very good country after his rule.

Former President Sirisena further stated that his hope is to form a new government in the country.

Speaking further the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) chairman said, "In my time, every country in the world helped us. No country was hostile or was angered. Even today, if we take over a government, all the countries in the world will help.”

Sirisena said he has been in talks with foreign ambassadors in Sri Lanka for the last two or three weeks and that they had all visited his home when he said he wanted to meet them.

“All of them say that this regime is a corrupt regime and that therefore they cannot provide support or help out with the problems of the country,” he said.

Therefore, the question the people are asking is whether the government will continue to watch and wait under this backdrop or will it step down for the people to select a suitable government, the former President said.