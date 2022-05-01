Ready to accept the responsibility of the country  Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ has decided not to reach any agreements with the partners of the “rogue government”.

He stated this while addressing the May Day rally of the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ at Independence Square in Colombo today (01).

He said that bags and bags of money are reportedly coming in these days in order to make various deals and that they have decided not make agreements with partners of the “rogue government”.

He then proceeded to inquire from the party supporters present whether they dislike ‘making deals’, whether they wanted an interim government and whether the people’s struggle at Galle Face should be betrayed.

“Then we are not ready for these interim gambles,” Premadasa said, adding that they have no dealing with the Rajapaksa government that destroyed the country.

To the citizens of the country, he said that they are prepared to accept the responsibility of the government and not only that, they will also develop the country. “That’s a promise.”

Meanwhile SJB parliamentarian Harin Fernando, who also addressed the gathering, said that the next party-related work will be done only after sending President Gotabaya Rajapaksa home.

He said the no-confidence motion against the government and the impeachment motion against the government will be handed over on Tuesday (03).

He said a website and social media pages will be made public allowing the people to identify which parliamentarians who supported the motions and those who voted against it.