Sri Lanka can use its potential, come back to stability: Israel envoy

Calling the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka “unfortunate”, Israel’s envoy to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan Naor Gilon said that the country can use its potential in tourism and agriculture to come back to stability.

“Very unfortunate. I visited Sri Lanka to present my credentials just a couple of months ago. It’s a beautiful country with huge potential. Very sad to see there is an economic and political collapse there,” Gilon told ANI.

Gilon was additionally appointed the Ambassador of Israel to Sri Lanka in early February, apart from his pre-existing designation of being Israel’s envoy to India and Bhutan.

“I hope that the good people of Sri Lanka are able to regain a good situation in the country. The potential is huge, tourism and agriculture have a lot to offer. I hope they can use this potential and come back to stability.”

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the people, resulting in massive protests over the government’s handling of the situation. (ANI)

--Agencies