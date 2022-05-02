Three including 14-year-old boy arrested over fatal crash at Kuliyapitiya

Three including 14-year-old boy arrested over fatal crash at Kuliyapitiya

May 2, 2022   08:28 am

Three persons including a 14-year-old boy have been arrested by police over an accident last night involving a Defender vehicle and a motorcycle at Kuliyapitiya, which had caused the death of the motorcyclist. 

The accident had occurred in the Kanadulla area in Kuliyapitiya last night when the Defender had collided with a motorcycle, killing the motorcycle rider on the spot. 

The deceased is a 38-year-old resident of Kanadulla in Kuliyapitiya.  

The police spokesman said that three persons including the driver of the Defender vehicle were arrested and that a 14-year-old boy is also among the arrestees. 

Meanwhile it is reported that a group of residents of the area angered by the incident had attacked the Defender vehicle and torched it as police officers had attempted to escort it to the police station. 

