Gazette mandating full vaccination amended

The Gazette notification mandating full COVID vaccination to enter public places in Sri Lanka has been amended.

Previously a Gazette notification had been issued prohibiting people who had not been fully vaccinated from entering public places from April 30, 2022.

However, the Minister of Health Prof. Channa Jayasumana has taken steps to cancel the relevant gazette notification with effect from yesterday (01).

Accordingly, Order 101 of the Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2264/09 issued earlier has been revoked by the Minister of Health.

Order 101 states that persons who are not fully vaccinated should not enter public places.

Meanwhile, the Government Information Department stated that 11 new Covid-19 infected persons have been identified in the country yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of Covid-19 infections reported in the country thus far is 663,373, the department said.

Accordingly, 742 infected people are currently being treated under medical supervision.

However, the Epidemiology Unit stated that out of the total number of infected persons, 646,126 have fully recovered and have been discharged.

Meanwhile, with the confirmation of the death of a person over the age of 60 by the Director General of Health Services on April 30, the total number of Covid related deaths in the country has risen to 16,505.