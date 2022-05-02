SJB to present no-confidence motion against govt on May 04

Main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says it will table the no-confidence motion against the government in parliament on the 4th of May.

MP Hesha Withanage stated this speaking to the media following a special meeting of SJB’s parliamentary group held at the office of the Opposition Leader this morning.

The no-confidence motion will be officially handed over to the Speaker of Parliament on that day, he said further.

The SJB is ready to form an interim government and hold an election soon, however, as long as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is in power, the main opposition is not willing to support an interim government, MP Withanage added.