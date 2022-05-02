SJB to present no-confidence motion against govt on May 04

SJB to present no-confidence motion against govt on May 04

May 2, 2022   12:31 pm

Main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says it will table the no-confidence motion against the government in parliament on the 4th of May.

MP Hesha Withanage stated this speaking to the media following a special meeting of SJB’s parliamentary group held at the office of the Opposition Leader this morning.

The no-confidence motion will be officially handed over to the Speaker of Parliament on that day, he said further.

The SJB is ready to form an interim government and hold an election soon, however, as long as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is in power, the main opposition is not willing to support an interim government, MP Withanage added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIOC private tanker owners join strike launched by CPC's private tanker owners CEYPETCO

LIOC private tanker owners join strike launched by CPC's private tanker owners CEYPETCO

LIOC private tanker owners join strike launched by CPC's private tanker owners CEYPETCO

Protest at the Galle Face Green continues for the 24th day

Protest at the Galle Face Green continues for the 24th day

Three including 14-year-old boy arrested over fatal crash at Kuliyapitiya

Three including 14-year-old boy arrested over fatal crash at Kuliyapitiya

Buddhist clergy in Kaduwela hold 'Adhisthana Pooja' and Satyagraha

Buddhist clergy in Kaduwela hold 'Adhisthana Pooja' and Satyagraha

Fuel shortages in several areas as private tanker owners go on strike (English)

Fuel shortages in several areas as private tanker owners go on strike (English)

JVP organises four separate May Day rallies and meetings (English)

JVP organises four separate May Day rallies and meetings (English)

Ranil says Sri Lanka's economic crisis can be resolved (English)

Ranil says Sri Lanka's economic crisis can be resolved (English)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya's May Day rally in Colombo (English)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya's May Day rally in Colombo (English)