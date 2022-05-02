15 suspects granted bail over Mirihana incident appear before CID

May 2, 2022   02:04 pm

A group of 15 persons who had been arrested and released on bail over the incident during the protest in Mirihana had been summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today to record a statement. 

A protest was staged near the President’s residence in Mirihana on March 31, demanding immediate solutions to the various crises faced by the people of the country. 

A tense situation during the protest, which ended with clashes between protesters and police officers after tear gas was used to disperse the crowd, had led to the arrest of 54 protesters by the police.

Accordingly, 15 of these suspects who had been released on bail by court had appeared before the CID this morning to record statement in connection with the incident. 

