The Mahanayaka Thero of the Malwatta chapter of Siam Nikaya, Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero has decided not to allow any politicians to meet with him.

The decision has been taken by the Thero as no responsible persons has still responded to the proposals by the Chief Incumbents of the three Buddhist Chapters on resolving the current issues of the country.