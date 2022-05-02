Rambukkana police shooting: Former Kegalle SSPs bail application rejected

May 2, 2022   07:04 pm

The Kegalle Magistrate’s Court today (May 02) rejected the bail applications filed on behalf of former Kegalle SSP K.B. Keerthiratne and three other police officers, who were arrested over the shooting during the Rambukkana protest.

The former Kegalle SSP was taken into custody by the CID in Colombo on April 28 while three other 3 police personnel were arrested at Kundasale in Kandy.

Keerthiratne was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court the following day (April 29) and ordered to be remanded until the 6th of May. The other three police officers were remanded until the 13th of May.

