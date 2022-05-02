China reiterates fullest support for Sri Lanka in securing IMF assistance

May 2, 2022   08:24 pm

The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong today (May 02) reiterated China’s fullest support for Sri Lanka in securing the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to overcome the ongoing financial crisis.

Mr. Zhenhong made these remarks during a meeting with Minister of Finance Ali Sabry.

As a major shareholder of the IMF, China is willing to play an active role in encouraging the IMF to positively consider Sri Lanka’s difficulties and reach proper agreement as soon as possible, Mr. Zhenhong added.

