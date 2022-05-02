Maximum retail prices announced on local rice varieties

Maximum retail prices announced on local rice varieties

May 2, 2022   10:02 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced maximum retail prices for three local varieties of rice.

However, the new maximum retail prices are not applied to rice stocks released to the market at concessionary prices by the Paddy Marketing Board, a special gazette notification published by CAA Chairman Shantha Dissanayake noted.

According to the communiqué, the directive comes into effect from today (May 02).

New maximum retail prices imposed on three local rice varieties are as follows:

White/Red Nadu (steamed/boiled) – Rs. 220 per kilogram
White/Read Samba (steamed/boiled) – Rs. 230 per kilogram
Keeri Samba – Rs. 260 per kilogram

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

China reiterates fullest support for Sri Lanka in securing IMF assistance

China reiterates fullest support for Sri Lanka in securing IMF assistance

China reiterates fullest support for Sri Lanka in securing IMF assistance

Protesters confront riot police officers at 'GotaGoGama' (English)

Protesters confront riot police officers at 'GotaGoGama' (English)

Protests against Sri Lankan govt staged in major cities across the world (English)

Protests against Sri Lankan govt staged in major cities across the world (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Private fuel tanker owners call off strike after assurance from minister (English)

Private fuel tanker owners call off strike after assurance from minister (English)

Revelation about the suspect who torched a bus in Mirihana

Revelation about the suspect who torched a bus in Mirihana

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.02

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.02

Court rejects bail applications of police officers arrested over Rambukkana shooting

Court rejects bail applications of police officers arrested over Rambukkana shooting