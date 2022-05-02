Maximum retail prices announced on local rice varieties

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced maximum retail prices for three local varieties of rice.

However, the new maximum retail prices are not applied to rice stocks released to the market at concessionary prices by the Paddy Marketing Board, a special gazette notification published by CAA Chairman Shantha Dissanayake noted.

According to the communiqué, the directive comes into effect from today (May 02).

New maximum retail prices imposed on three local rice varieties are as follows:

White/Red Nadu (steamed/boiled) – Rs. 220 per kilogram

White/Read Samba (steamed/boiled) – Rs. 230 per kilogram

Keeri Samba – Rs. 260 per kilogram