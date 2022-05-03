Basil on SLPPs stance on prime minister position

Basil on SLPPs stance on prime minister position

May 3, 2022   12:35 am

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa may decide to step down from his position in consideration of the request made by the chief prelates of the three chapters, MP Basil Rajapaksa has reportedly commented during a meeting held with the independent parliamentarians.

However, if this happens and a committee of party leaders calls for nominations for the position of prime minister, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will not nominate anyone else except Mahinda Rajapaksa’s name, he has said further.

Speaking further, MP Basil Rajapaksa explained that the SLPP would not nominate anyone else’s name for the position, as PM Rajapaksa received the mandate at the previous election.

