President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in his message for the Eid-ul-Fitr, says people have a responsibility to use the social doctrines and messages taught by religions for the betterment of the society.

“The Muslim community celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr after a month of fasting seeks the blessings of the God according to their belief. I also wish you all that the spiritual healing you seek may bestow upon you.”

In his message, the President also said: “Ramazan is one of the most important festivals in the Islamic religious calendar. The Muslim community is expected to receive a mental stimulus to practice good deeds every day according to the religious principles of Allah.”

Stating that cultural relations between them through harmonious meeting, collective compromise, sacrifice, redemption from evil, practice of goodwill during the Ramazan period lead to social progress, the President pointed out that such exemplary practices should be spread among all the people.

“The philosophy of all theologians is based on the principle of salvation. We have seen for a long time the celebration of Ramazan in Islamic philosophy, including other beliefs of the religion and adhering to the message given by these teachings and applying that message for the betterment of the society lead to the development of mutual understanding. It affirms inter-religious socio-cultural understanding.”

We all have a responsibility to use the social doctrines and messages taught by religions for the betterment of the society, the President added.

“May the coming period after this festival of Ramazan be a happy and prosperous period for all Islam devotees in Sri Lanka as well as around the world!”