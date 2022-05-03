Sri Lanka to purchase LP gas from Thailand-based company
May 3, 2022 10:25 am
The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to purchase liquefied petroleum (LP) gas from Thailand-based Siam Gas Company for a period of one year.
In comparison to the current rates of the Omani supplier, the prices offered by Siam Gas Company are less than USD 09 per metric tonne.
The said company will accordingly supply 70 percent of Sri Lanka’s LP gas requirement per year, the government said further in a statement.