Special cash allowance to low-income families hit by economic crisis

May 3, 2022   10:57 am

The go-ahead of the Cabinet of Ministers has been given to provide a special cash allowance for a period of three months to identified low-income families affected by the ongoing economic crisis.

Relevant proposal was tabled by the Minister of Finance and Minister of Samurdhi.

As the low-income families entitled to Samurdhi, Elderly, Kidney and Disability allowances have been severely affected by the current economic crisis in the country, the government has identified the need for immediate relief to those families and their families on the waiting list.

Contingent Emergency Response Component in projects funded by the World Bank Group will provide the necessary funding for this, the Department of Government Information said in a statement.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposals to provide special cash allowance to identified families from May to July.

