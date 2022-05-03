Breakdown reported in a power plant at Norochcholai

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has informed of a technical breakdown in one of the power plants at Norochcholai, Minister of Energy Kanchana Wijesekera.

The national grid loses a total of 270 MW as a result of the breakdown.

Minister Wijesekera stated that repairs are under way at present. He assured that the power plant in question will be reconnected to the national grid within a period of five days.

However, no further extensions will be made to the rolling power interruptions owing to the situation, he added.