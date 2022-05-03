Cabinet sub-committee to study expert committee report on draft Constitution

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to appoint a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to study the preliminary report compiled by the expert committee to draft a new Constitution and make appropriate amendments.

The sub-committee consists of the following ministers:

01. Prof. G.L. Peiris (Chairman) - Minister of Foreign Affairs

02. Dinesh Gunawardena - Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government

03. Douglas Devananda - Minister of Fisheries

04. Dr. Ramesh Pathirana - Minister of Education and Plantation Industries

05. Ali Sabri - Minister of Finance and Justice

The Cabinet of Ministers on September 20, 2020 decided to appoint a committee of legal experts, chaired by President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, to draft a new Constitution.

The preliminary report of the committee was submitted to the President on April 25, 2022.