Veteran Sri Lankan actor Wilson Karunaratne has passed away at the age of 79, family sources told Ada Derana.

Fondly known as ‘Wilson Karu’, Karunaratne was also a stunt director.

He was also considered one of the best villains in Sinhala cinema.

Karunaratne, who made his movie debut through ‘Hadawath Naththo’ (1974) as a stuntman, has acted in more than 200 movies.