Cabinet sub-committee to identify expeditious investment opportunities

May 3, 2022   06:56 pm

The Cabinet decided to form a Cabinet sub-committee to identify investment opportunities that have the potential to attract foreign investment expeditiously

The appointment of this cabinet sub-committee comes as a solution to the current foreign exchange crisis in the country, the Government Information Department said in a statement.

Chaired by the Minister of Mass Media, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, the sub-committee will consist of the following lawmakers:

01. Dilum Amunugama - Minister of Transports and Industries
02. Kanchana Wijesekara - Minister of Power and Energy
03. Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon - Minister of Ports and Shipping
04. Lohan Rathwatte - State Minister of Urban Development

