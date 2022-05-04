Immigration & Emigration Dept. says all services are back to normal

May 4, 2022   08:42 am

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says that the breakdown in its computer system has been rectified and all services are back to normal now. 

The department had issued a public notice yesterday requesting the general public to refrain from arriving at its head office today (May 04) for non-essential services due to a breakdown in its computer system .

As a result of the breakdown, delays were also expected in its one-day services.

However, the department said this morning that all services are back to normal now as the breakdown has been rectified. 

