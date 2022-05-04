Immigration & Emigration Dept. says all services are back to normal

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says that the breakdown in its computer system has been rectified and all services are back to normal now.

The department had issued a public notice yesterday requesting the general public to refrain from arriving at its head office today (May 04) for non-essential services due to a breakdown in its computer system .

As a result of the breakdown, delays were also expected in its one-day services.

However, the department said this morning that all services are back to normal now as the breakdown has been rectified.