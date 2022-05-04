USD selling rate hits Rs. 370 at several banks
May 4, 2022 10:37 am
Several licensed commercial banks in Sri Lanka today (May 04) announced their selling rate as Rs. 370 per US Dollar.
The selling rate of US dollar per Sri Lankan Rupee according to the daily exchange rates of several licensed commercial banks is as follows:
BOC – Rs. 366
People’s Bank – Rs. 359
Sampath Bank – Rs. 370
Commercial Bank – Rs. 370
NDB – Rs. 370
Amana Bank – Rs. 360
In the wake of the Central Bank’s decision to float the currency, the buying and selling rates of the USD have been fluctuating daily.
On March 07, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka announced that greater flexibility has been allowed in the exchange rate with immediate effect. However, the Central Bank had said it is of the view that the rate will not exceed Rs. 230 per USD.