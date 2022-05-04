Finance Minister delivers special statement in parliament

May 4, 2022   11:19 am

Minister of Finance Ali Sabry, delivering a special statement in parliament today (May 05), revealed that Sri Lanka’s current foreign liquidity reserve is not even USD 50 million.

According to the lawmaker, the government’s tax revenues have decreased to 8.7% at present.

Stating that Sri Lanka should have sought the assistance of the International Monetary Fund much earlier, the finance minister said it would take at least a total of six months for Sri Lanka to enter a program with the IMF.

With regard to the Budget 2022, Minister Sabry stated that it is no longer realistic. Thereby, the government hopes to present a new budget proposal in the parliament soon, through which the income taxes are expected to be increased, he added.

