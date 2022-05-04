President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has accepted the letter resignation tendered by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena conveyed this to the House today (May 04) in response to a question raised by Chief Opposition Whip MP Lakshman Kiriella.

Accordingly, a new Deputy Speaker will be voted in tomorrow (May 05), he said further.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s parliamentary group decided that its 14 lawmakers including former President Maithripala Sirisena would represent the Parliament independently.

Consequently, Siyambalapitiya informed the President of his intention to resign as the Deputy Speaker.

However, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa refused to accept Siyambalapitiya’s letter of resignation, stating that parliamentary democracy needs to be maintained.

As the post of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament is an independent appointment and taking into account the need to continue the parliamentary proceedings amidst the present situation, President Rajapaksa had told Siyambalapitiya that his resignation would be dismissed.

Delivering a special statement in the House on April 08, Siyambalapitiya said he would remain in his position only until the end of April.

However, political sources told Ada Derana that Ranjith Siyambalapiriya is expected to be selected again as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament.