Several people arrested during protest at parliamentary entry road

Several people arrested during protest at parliamentary entry road

May 4, 2022   01:01 pm

The police have arrested 12 individuals during a demonstration at the entry road to the parliament today (May 04).

They had protested on the road holding placards that read “support the no-confidence motion”.

However, a tense situation ensued when the police attempted to take them into custody.

They were taken into custody for inconveniencing the public travelling on the road and damaging the vehicles, the police said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No positive response from SJB for an interim government - Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero

No positive response from SJB for an interim government - Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero

No positive response from SJB for an interim government - Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa meets trade union representatives

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa meets trade union representatives

Immigration & Emigration Dept. says all services are back to normal

Immigration & Emigration Dept. says all services are back to normal

Tense situation in Bokundara as due to protest over fuel shortage

Tense situation in Bokundara as due to protest over fuel shortage

Catholic clergy joins protest at Galle Face Face grounds

Catholic clergy joins protest at Galle Face Face grounds

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated at protest site (English)

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated at protest site (English)

SLPP won't nominate anyone else for PM except Mahinda - Basil (English)

SLPP won't nominate anyone else for PM except Mahinda - Basil (English)

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across Sri Lanka... (English)

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across Sri Lanka... (English)