Several people arrested during protest at parliamentary entry road
May 4, 2022 01:01 pm
The police have arrested 12 individuals during a demonstration at the entry road to the parliament today (May 04).
They had protested on the road holding placards that read “support the no-confidence motion”.
However, a tense situation ensued when the police attempted to take them into custody.
They were taken into custody for inconveniencing the public travelling on the road and damaging the vehicles, the police said.