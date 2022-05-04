Dinesh refutes rumours on prime minister resigning

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, addressing the rumours circulated on the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, said the reports are baseless.

He made these remarks speaking to the media following the meeting of the parliamentary group of the ruling party today (May 04).

When asked about the rumours stating that the prime minister is expected to step down from his position after delivering a special statement in the parliament, Minister Gunawardena said no such decision has been taken.

The parliamentarian, however, stated that the prime minister intends to deliver a statement tomorrow or the day after, on the ongoing issues in the country.