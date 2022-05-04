Power cut schedule for tomorrow released

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the request of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to impose power cuts of 03 hours and 20 minutes, tomorrow (May 05).

Accordingly, the power cuts for tomorrow have been scheduled as follows:

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 02 hours between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. and 01 hour and 20 minutes between 5.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m.

Area CC: 03 Hours from 6.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m.

Read the full schedule below...

