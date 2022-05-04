Power cut schedule for tomorrow released

Power cut schedule for tomorrow released

May 4, 2022   04:43 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the request of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to impose power cuts of 03 hours and 20 minutes, tomorrow (May 05).

Accordingly, the power cuts for tomorrow have been scheduled as follows: 

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 02 hours between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. and 01 hour and 20 minutes between 5.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m. 

Area CC: 03 Hours from 6.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m.

Read the full schedule below...

 

Demand Management Schedule - 05 May 2022 by Ada Derana on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Finance Minister says a new budget will be presented

Finance Minister says a new budget will be presented

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution program in Matara

'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution program in Matara

Two sisters die in fatal motor accident in Hettipola

Two sisters die in fatal motor accident in Hettipola

Maithripala responds to Wasantha Samarasinghe's allegations

Maithripala responds to Wasantha Samarasinghe's allegations

Will not support strike action on May 06 - Trade union reps tell President

Will not support strike action on May 06 - Trade union reps tell President

More protests staged demanding fuel

More protests staged demanding fuel

Gammanpila says bringing no-confidence motions is a child's play

Gammanpila says bringing no-confidence motions is a child's play