Court rejects police request seeking order against protests near parliament

May 4, 2022   05:08 pm

The Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (May 05) rejected the request made by Thalangama Police seeking an order preventing protests from being staged near the parliament on Thursday (May 05) and Friday (May 06).

Speaking in this regard, Attorney-at-Law Kamal Wijesiri said the request was rejected on the grounds that the submissions made by the police for the removal of an obstruction or a commotion were insufficient and unsatisfactory.

Accordingly, all requests made by the police on behalf of the government to hinder the series of protests to be staged by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) and several other organizations near the parliament tomorrow have been dismissed.

