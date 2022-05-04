New Tournament Director appointed for Lanka Premier League

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that the Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket Mr. Ravin Wickramaratne has decided to step down from his position as the ‘‘Tournament Director’’ of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to personal reasons.

Wickramaratne, who was responsible for successfully spearheading the initial two editions of the Lanka Premier League including the inaugural edition of 2020, said, “It is time to hand over the role to a new hand in order continue the good work we have done.”

Following the resignation of Mr. Wickramaratne, Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to appoint Mr. Samantha Dodanwela as the Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League 2022.

Dodanwela is a Member of the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket and also the Chairman of the Tournament Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

He will be responsible for conducting the Lanka Premier League 2022 with complete adherence to the rules and regulations set by the International Cricket Council and also Sri Lanka Cricket, which is the governing body of the LPL.

Dodanwela is a former first class cricketer and played for SSC during the period of 1991 to 1997. He has also represented the Board President’s XI.

A tea taster by profession, Dodanwela is presently working as the Managing Director of the Mercantile Produce Brokers, and was the Chairman of the Colombo Tea Broker’s Association 2020/2021.