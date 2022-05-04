Shooting incident reported in Moratuwa

One person has been critically injured and hospitalized following a shooting at Egodauyana, Moratuwa.

According to reports, two individuals on a motorcycle had carried out the shooting, targeting two other persons also on a motorcycle near Shramadana Mawatha at Egodauyana.

The shooting victims have been identified as Ranasinghe Sudesh Madusanka, a resident of Panadura, and Chamath Nirodha, a resident of Alubomulla.

Ada Derana reporter said that the person injured in the shooting has been admitted to the ICU of the Panadura Hospital and is in critical condition.