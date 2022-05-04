Protesters arrested near the Parliament granted bail

May 4, 2022   07:28 pm

The thirteen individuals arrested during a protest near the parliament entry road earlier today have been released on bail by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

The protesters, who were arrested by police for unruly behavior during the agitation, have been released on personal bail after being produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court. 

The police had arrested the youths during a demonstration staged by university students near the entry road to the parliament this afternoon (May 04).

They had protested on the road leading to the parliament holding placards that read “support the no-confidence motion”.

However, a tense situation had ensued when the police attempted to take them into custody.

They were taken into custody for inconveniencing the public travelling on the road and damaging the vehicles, the police had said.

Police had later completely barricaded the entry road to the parliament at the Polduwa Junction near Diyatha Uyana.

