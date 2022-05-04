Authorities should not disregard requests of Mahanayake Theros - Cardinal

May 4, 2022   07:38 pm

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith says he fully endorses the decision taken by the Mahanayaka Thero of the Malwatta Chapter of Siam Nikaya to not allow any politicians to meet with him.

Earlier this week, Mahanayaka Thero of the Malwatta Chapter of Siam Nikaya, Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero announced his decision, citing that no responsible persons had responded to the proposals by the chief prelates of the three Buddhist Chapters, on resolving the current issues of the country.

Issuing a four-point joint statement, the chief prelates had also warned that a “Sangha Convention” would be declared if the political leadership fails to do so.

Speaking to the media upon returning to the island following a visit to the Vatican, Cardinal Ranjith stressed that the government should not disregard the requests made by the chief incumbents.

On April 22, a delegation of family members of the victims of brutal carnage on 2019 Easter Sunday led by Cardinal Ranjith left for Vatican to meet with His Holiness Pope Francis. The visit took place on a special invitation extended by His Holiness during a previous visit made by Cardinal Ranjith.

Speaking about the Vatican visit, Cardinal Ranjith said Pope Francis has clearly stated that justice yet to be delivered victims of the bombings.

When asked if he thinks the Rajapaksas are behind the attack, the Cardinal responded that he cannot point fingers at anyone directly. A fair investigation should be conducted to reveal the perpetrators who were behind the attacks, he added.

