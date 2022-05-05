Immigration & Emigration Dept. temporarily halts accepting applications for passports
May 5, 2022 07:38 am
The Department of Immigration & Emigration says it has temporarily halted accepting applications for passports today (May 05).
In a public notice, the department stated that a computer system malfunction has occurred again.
Earlier this week, the department requested the general public to refrain from arriving at its head office on Wednesday (May 04) for non-essential services due to a breakdown in its computer system.
However, it was later rectified and all services resumed as per usual.