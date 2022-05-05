Immigration & Emigration Dept. temporarily halts accepting applications for passports

Immigration & Emigration Dept. temporarily halts accepting applications for passports

May 5, 2022   07:38 am

The Department of Immigration & Emigration says it has temporarily halted accepting applications for passports today (May 05).

In a public notice, the department stated that a computer system malfunction has occurred again.

Earlier this week, the department requested the general public to refrain from arriving at its head office on Wednesday (May 04) for non-essential services due to a breakdown in its computer system.

However, it was later rectified and all services resumed as per usual.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

Cardinal Ranjith agrees with opinion of Mahanayake Theros

Cardinal Ranjith agrees with opinion of Mahanayake Theros

Sri Lanka's foreign liquidity reserves critically low, govt planning new budget: Sabry (English)

Sri Lanka's foreign liquidity reserves critically low, govt planning new budget: Sabry (English)

Tense situation near Parliament entry road as protesters breach barricades (English)

Tense situation near Parliament entry road as protesters breach barricades (English)

Maithripala responds to Wasantha Samarasinghe's allegations (English)

Maithripala responds to Wasantha Samarasinghe's allegations (English)

Court issues an order on the protest near Temple Trees

Court issues an order on the protest near Temple Trees

Govt. and opposition politicians react to 'Anura Kumara's files'

Govt. and opposition politicians react to 'Anura Kumara's files'

Another shortage of fuel in Sri Lanka?

Another shortage of fuel in Sri Lanka?