Immigration & Emigration Dept. temporarily halts accepting applications for passports

The Department of Immigration & Emigration says it has temporarily halted accepting applications for passports today (May 05).

In a public notice, the department stated that a computer system malfunction has occurred again.

Earlier this week, the department requested the general public to refrain from arriving at its head office on Wednesday (May 04) for non-essential services due to a breakdown in its computer system.

However, it was later rectified and all services resumed as per usual.