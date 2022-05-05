Entry roads to parliament closed for two days

Entry roads to parliament closed for two days

May 5, 2022   10:21 am

Several roads near the Parliament Complex will remain closed off to the general public today (May 05) and tomorrow (May 06), the Police Media Division says.

The decision was taken after taking into account the inconvenience caused by the protests staged in the area, to the parliamentarians and parliamentary staff who are attending the proceedings of the House, according to the police.

Thereby, the parliamentary entry roads from Diyatha Uyana Junction (Polduwa Junction) to Jayanthipura Junction and Jayanthipura Junction to Kiyannam Junction (up to Denzil Kobbekaduwa Road) will remain closed for two days.

The byroads leading to Parliament Road will also be closed off during this period.

As there are no alternative routes, the residents of the area are allowed to use the roads after verifying their identity, the police said further.

