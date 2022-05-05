SLPP to support Siyambalapitiya for Deputy Speaker post

SLPP to support Siyambalapitiya for Deputy Speaker post

May 5, 2022   10:33 am

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided to support MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, the nominee of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), for the post of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, the party’s general secretary Sagara Kariyawasam says.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s parliamentary group decided that its 14 lawmakers including former President Maithripala Sirisena would represent the Parliament independently.

Consequently, Siyambalapitiya informed the President of his intention to resign as the Deputy Speaker.

However, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa initially refused to accept Siyambalapitiya’s letter of resignation, stating that parliamentary democracy needs to be maintained.

As the post of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament is an independent appointment and taking into account the need to continue the parliamentary proceedings amidst the present situation, President Rajapaksa had told Siyambalapitiya that his resignation would be dismissed.

Delivering a special statement in the House on April 08, Siyambalapitiya said he would remain in his position only until the end of April.

However, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told the House yesterday (May 04) that the President had accepted the letter of resignation tendered by Siyambalapitiya.

