US envoy reiterates support for rights of peaceful protests in Sri Lanka

The Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung has called for restraint on all sides of the island nation as anti-government protests continue to take place.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Ms Chung reiterated the support of the United States country for the rights of peaceful protests.

The freedom to engage in peaceful protest without fear of arrest is fundamental to democracy, she said further.

Her remarks came after 13 protesters who were engaged in a demonstration near the parliamentary entry road were arrested by the police on Wednesday (May 04). The arrestees were later released on bail after being produced before the court.