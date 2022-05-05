Secret ballot in parliament to select new Deputy Speaker

Secret ballot in parliament to select new Deputy Speaker

May 5, 2022   11:35 am

A secret ballot is currently in progress in the parliament to vote in a new Deputy Speaker between two nominees.

The name of Kegalle District MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was proposed by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MP Nimal Siripala de Silva.

Meanwhile, MP Lakshman Kiriella of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) proposed the name of MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar for the post.

The voting comes after MP Siyambalapitiya who was serving as the Deputy Speaker vacated the position with effect from April 30.

He stepped down as the Deputy Speaker after the SLFP’s parliamentary group decided to sit independently in the House.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had initially refused to accept Siyambalapitiya’s letter of resignation, citing the need to continue the parliamentary proceedings amidst the present crisis situation.

However, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told the House yesterday (May 04) that the President had accepted the letter of resignation tendered by Siyambalapitiya.

