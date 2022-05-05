Siyambalapitiya re-elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament

May 5, 2022   01:04 pm

MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was re-elected as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament today (May 05).

With a majority of 83 votes, the parliamentarian was voted in through a secret ballot held in the Parliament this morning.

Announcing the results of the ballot, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said MP Siyambalapitiya received 148 votes in his favour while MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar received 65 votes.

Following its commencement, the focus of the parliamentary proceedings fell on the appointment of a new Deputy Speaker, as the post was vacated by MP Siyambalapitiya by the end of April.

However, his name was proposed again by SLFP MP Nimal Siripala de Silva while MP Lakshman Kiriella of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya nominated National List MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar.

As two nominees were proposed to the post, the Speaker called for a secret ballot to select the new Deputy Speaker.

